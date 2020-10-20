An experiment in unity: Jews, Christians and Muslims mingle on shared campus

At a time when the nation feels more divided than ever, one unlikely group in Omaha, Nebraska, is trying to bring people together.

The Tri-Faith Initiative is a unique experiment in unity, sprawling across 38 acres on the edge of the city, almost smack in the center of America. There's a synagogue, a mosque and a church — and on Saturday, Tri-Faith introduced a new interfaith center, the final piece of a plan that was years in the making.

"Sometimes people assume that the fact that we've come together and that we're so connected means that we're trying to create a blended, homogeneous faith, and that is absolutely not what Tri-Faith is about," said Rabbi A. Brian Stoller. "It's like a neighborhood. And each neighborhood lives in its own house and has its own values and belief system."

Their goal? To learn about the "religious other," and in turn, become more tolerant and less fearful.

"We're talking about celebrating each other's faith and becoming stronger in our own faith by doing so," said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and board chair of Tri-Faith. "Just because you learn a lot more about Islam or Christianity, doesn't mean you can no longer be a good Jew."