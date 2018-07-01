Trapped soccer team in Thailand pens notes of hope to families: 'Don't worry about me'

The 12 boys, ranging from ages 11 to 16, and their coach, Ekaphol “Ake” Chantawong, 25, sent letters to loved ones through the hands of rescue divers Saturday morning. Their messages, scribbled on notebook pages, offer reassuring and funny words to frightened parents and friends above ground — while also hinting at their deeper concerns.

A message from 16-year-old Pheerapat, nicknamed Night, reads "I love you, Dad, Mum and my sister." AFP - Getty Images

One message makes a plea to their teachers — “don't give us lots of homework!” — while another teenager promised to help his parents more.

The youngest, identified as 11-year-old Tun, wrote a special request to his parents for his favorite meal: “Mom and dad, don't worry about me. … I'm fine. ... Get ready to bring me fried chicken. I love you."

Coach Chantawong's note shared his sorrow and guilt with anxious families: “All parents, all of the kids are fine. … I promise I will take care of the kids at best. Thank you for your kind support and I would like to say I’m really sorry to you all.”