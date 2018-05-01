Trapped soccer team in Thailand being trained to use diving gear, rescuer says

“We just need to train them to know how to use the equipment and how to breathe from the scuba equipment, either using the full face mask or using the regulator, so they don’t need to be a fully certified scuba diver,” he told TODAY.

Rescue team members have been monitoring the water levels inside the cave where the 12 young team members and their coach were discovered alive Monday. The group became trapped inside the intricate underground cave network after they went exploring on June 23 following a soccer practice.

Technicians have been pumping millions of gallons of waters out of the cave every day. But upcoming thunderstorms could ruin those efforts by bringing torrential rains that would flood out the caves. If that happens, rescuers potentially could leave the soccer team to wait for several more months before water levels recede again.

“I truly don’t think that is a viable option but it’s the worst case scenario,” Chankuanyuen said.