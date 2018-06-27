Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Transportation Secretary defends husband Mitch McConnell: Megyn Kelly roundtable

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jun.27.201810:41

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao defended her husband, Sen. Mitch McConnell, at a Georgetown University event when protesters confronted the two about the immigration crisis. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the confrontation. “I feel like the democracy is threatened. The time for niceness is beyond us,” Savannah says.

