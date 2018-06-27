Transportation Secretary defends husband Mitch McConnell: Megyn Kelly roundtable

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao defended her husband, Sen. Mitch McConnell, at a Georgetown University event when protesters confronted the two about the immigration crisis. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the confrontation. “I feel like the democracy is threatened. The time for niceness is beyond us,” Savannah says.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter