Henry Hinson, 6, didn't just see Broadway star Ali Stroker make history on Sunday as she became the first performer in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award.

The little boy with spina bifida saw all the possibilities for himself too.

"That's me!" he exclaimed from his wheelchair in an adorable video his mother posted on Twitter of him watching the broadcast.

"That is you, buddy!" his mother, Erin, tearfully replied in the video.

Hinson went from watching Stroker on television at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, to meeting the inspirational Broadway actress in person thanks to a heartwarming surprise on TODAY Wednesday.

The two shared a big hug and a high five as his mother tried to hold back tears. A beaming Hinson then gave the surprise from Stroker a hearty thumbs up.

"I think for the first time, he realized that anything is possible,'' Erin said. "If Ali can win a Tony, then if I want to be a chef or a doctor or whatever, I can do that."

The young boy has already undergone 18 surgeries due to spina bifida, a birth defect that affects the spine and can cause physical and intellectual disabilities, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The aspiring chef is just the type of person Stroker, 31, was addressing during her inspirational speech after winning a Tony for best featured actress in a musical for her performance in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!"

"This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena — you are,'' she said in her speech.

"I told some of my friends that I have the privilege of seeing myself represented every single day on the big screen, small screen, on stage,'' Erin Hinson said. "I can't say that that's the same for Henry, but for the first time on Sunday night, it was."

Erin said that when Stroker won her Tony, Henry exclaimed "She did it!" Erin then grabbed her phone to capture the special moment on video.

Hinson was also blown away by more than just Stroker's victory.

"He was most impressed during your performance that you popped a wheelie,'' Erin told Stroker.

"Are you a wheelie man?" Stroker asked Hinson.

Hinson then popped a wheelie to Stroker's delight.

TODAY had one final surprise for the little boy — tickets to see Stroker in "Oklahoma!" with his family.

The Broadway star also caught up with an old friend, Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist, who grew up with her in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where her father coached him in basketball and football.

Stroker has been paralyzed from the chest down since she was injured in a serious car accident with her brother, Jake, when she was 2 years old. She credits the support of her parents for helping her achieve her dream.

"We went through this accident and it was so difficult, and to come out on the other side in such a powerful place, I think for them I have been their life's work,'' Stroker said about her parents. "So to see this happen, I think it's just beyond what they could've ever dreamt."

"Ali's dad and I were exchanging weepy emails the other night and one of the things he said was, 'I love that miracles are real,''' Willie said. "He said, 'This is a miracle,' and he knew that I knew exactly what he was talking about."