A new commercial hyping fans up for the start of the NFL season features a restless pair of brand new Tampa Bay Buccaneers ready to get started for their new team.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are joined by Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in a new 60-second Frito-Lay spot called "Twas' the Night Before Kickoff" that will premiere during the NBC broadcast of the NFL kickoff game on Sept. 10 between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

TODAY got a sneak peek on Thursday of the commercial, which is a takeoff of the famous poem "The Night Before Christmas."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The spot features the two former New England Patriots greats, who are in their first season in Tampa Bay, as well as former Cowboys star quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo and ground-breaking San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers.

The commercial is narrated by "Beast Mode" himself, former Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders star running back Marshawn Lynch.

"Not a player was stirring, not even a...Gronk?!" Lynch says in his voiceover to introduce Gronkowski.

Brady is shown excitedly polishing his new Bucs helmet to get ready for the season, while Prescott tries to pacify a sleepless Elliott with some Tostitos.

The commercial was directed by Peter Berg, who directed the 2004 football classic "Friday Night Lights" and developed the beloved television show of the same name.

The NFL will be joining other professional leagues in navigating a return during the coronavirus pandemic. The league has had more than 60 players opt out of the season and will be playing games in front of a reduced amount of fans or empty stands.

"This year, the return of the NFL matters more than ever," Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. "America is looking for a sense of normalcy, and the return of one of the country’s largest cultural events is sure to provide that joy."

"We're also in another crisis other than COVID in this world, with Black Lives Matter and everything else going on, that I think the game of football shows no better way than to come together," Prescott said in a Q&A with Frito-Lay. "People from different backgrounds, ethnicities, economic backgrounds, show that they come together and they love each other."