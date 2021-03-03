Tom Brady reveals wife Gisele Bündchen's amusing reaction to his Super Bowl win

What do you say to your husband after he’s just won his seventh Super Bowl? For Gisele Bündchen, it was pretty simple.

Tom Brady told James Corden on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show” just what his wife told him on the field after he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

“It’s a big moment, obviously, and it’s a culmination of a lot of months of everyone working hard and, like I said, there’s so many people that around us, support us, and then all of a sudden the game ends and you realize, ‘OK, the season’s over, we won the Super Bowl, they’re dropping confetti,’” he said.

“And this year was obviously different, but, anyway, I was looking for my family. ‘Where’s my family? Where’s my family?’

"And, all of a sudden, I see my oldest son run over to me. ‘Dad!’ I gave him a big hug and I saw my two little ones and all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and just as a I did it, she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?’”

Bündchen and Brady share a kiss after he won his seventh Super Bowl.

Brady and Bündchen are the parents of son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8. He also shares son Jack, 13, with his former partner Bridget Moynahan. The future Hall of Famer, who told Corden that Bündchen is “the best supporter,” did his best to deflect her question.

“I just gave her a big hug,” he said. “I was trying to find a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved onto something else pretty quickly.”

Brady, who has won more Super Bowls than any NFL franchise, also raised eyebrows during the Buccaneers’ boat parade celebrating the title when he tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy to his teammates on another boat. Corden asked him if he considered what might have happened if the trophy had landed in the water.

“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment,” he said drawing laughter. “There was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems like really fun to do.’ And, not to mention, when you get your hands on those trophies, there are a lot of sharp edges on the bottom where the stand is. Obviously, the ball is what it is. And then I found out later that had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet.”

This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk's boat



(via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0WtkbXtrKh — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

While Brady decided to play quarterback with the trophy, someone can be heard in the clip begging him not to.

“That’s my little 8-year-old daughter,” he said of Vivian. “‘Daddy, no!’ And who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at the time? Like, she’s the voice of reason. I mean, go figure. It was really cute.”