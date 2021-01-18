Tom Brady and Drew Brees share touching moment after playoff game

Drew Brees may have found a new wide receiver for Tom Brady.

After Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Brees’ New Orleans Saints, 30-20, in Sunday night’s NFC divisional playoff game, the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks shared a moment on the field in New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, along with Brees’ four kids.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

Brady, 43, greeted the children and exchanged a hug with Brees, 42, before they shared what looked like a few nice words.

Brady then tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to one of Brees’ children, who made a nice grab in the end zone, leaping over his brother to haul in the ball.

In addition to touchdown passes, Brady also doled out parental advice.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees catch up after the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ve5e6T39lN — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2021

“Be nice to your sister,” he said to one of Brees’ kids as he walked off the field.

Speculation has been running rampant that Brees, the NFL leader in career passing yards, will retire, although he has not commented on his future.

Brady and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday for the chance to advance to the Super Bowl. The winner of that game will square off against the winner of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.