She told a 911 operator her marriage was over. Her ex fatally shot her while she was on the phone, police said.

A man fatally shot his former partner Thursday while she was on the phone with a 911 operator, telling authorities the couple’s marriage had recently ended, police in Texas said.

Witnesses told police in the city of Lewisville, north of Dallas, that the man took his own life shortly after he fatally shot the woman, the police department said in a statement.

Neither was identified.

Lewisville Police investigate what they described as a domestic violence murder-suicide that took place before dawn, on Thursday. KXAS

The woman dialed 911 around 5:30 a.m. and could be heard arguing with a man in the parking lot of their apartment complex, the department said.

“A short time later, while the female was on the phone with 911, multiple gunshots could be heard, and the call went silent,” the department said.

Witnesses who dialed 911 reported that the man shot a woman multiple times before he died by suicide, the department said.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a woman lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest, the department said. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 6:30 a.m., the department said.

The man was pronounced dead nearly an hour later at a different hospital.

The department described the incident as a murder-suicide and said officers had previously been called to the address for domestic violence incidents.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.