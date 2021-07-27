Olympics firsts: These athletes are making history at the Tokyo Games

Bringing home the gold is a big deal for anyone. But imagine being the first woman to win a gold medal in your sport, like Carissa Moore in the new Olympic sport of surfing.

"It's been a long journey to get to this moment," the 28-year-old from Hawaii told TODAY.

Or imagine becoming the first in your country's history to win gold, like Philippines weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Then there are the not-so-fun firsts. The first loss for the U.S. men's basketball team since 2004. The first Games when Team USA didn't win a medal on the first day of competition since 1972.

History is being made at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and TODAY spoke to many of the athletes bringing home new hardware for their countries. Here's a list of firsts at the Games, still officially called the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Carissa Moore is the first woman ever to win a gold medal in surfing at the Olympics, a sport that debuted in 2021.

Philippines weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz became her country's first Olympic gold medalist, winning the women's 55kg.

U.S. fencer Lee Kiefer, 27, a medical student at the University of Kentucky, is the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in individual foil.

Anastasija Zolotic, 18, became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in Taekwondo.

Twenty-year-old Will Shanerwon the first U.S. gold in the men's 10-meter air rifle.

Jagger Eaton brought home the first U.S. medal in skateboarding as the sport debuted in the Olympic Games.

Chase Kalisz brought home the first gold medal for the U.S. from Tokyo in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Lydia Jacoby, 17, was first to win gold for the U.S. women's swimming team and is the first Alaskan to win gold in swimming.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell became the first U.S. team to medal in the women's diving synchronized 10m platform competition, taking home silver.

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics’ 125-year history, even though the Olympics started allowing trans athletes in 2004.

Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria won the women's road race to capture her nation's first Olympic cycling gold medal in 125 years.

The U.S. men's basketball team lost to France, its first loss since 2004.

Uta Abe of Tokyo competes against Amandine Buchard in Judo during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo. Vincent Kalut / Photonews / Getty Images