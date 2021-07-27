IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Simone Biles says physically she feels ‘good’ but ‘it varies’ emotionally

Olympics firsts: These athletes are making history at the Tokyo Games

They're not just winning gold - they're first in history to make their mark.

Carissa Moore, who won 1st gold medal in women's surfing: 'A huge moment for surfing'

July 27, 202104:16
By Lisa Tolin

Bringing home the gold is a big deal for anyone. But imagine being the first woman to win a gold medal in your sport, like Carissa Moore in the new Olympic sport of surfing.

"It's been a long journey to get to this moment," the 28-year-old from Hawaii told TODAY.

Or imagine becoming the first in your country's history to win gold, like Philippines weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Related

News

NewsThese 3 Americans just won 1st Olympic gold medals for US in their sports

Then there are the not-so-fun firsts. The first loss for the U.S. men's basketball team since 2004. The first Games when Team USA didn't win a medal on the first day of competition since 1972.

History is being made at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and TODAY spoke to many of the athletes bringing home new hardware for their countries. Here's a list of firsts at the Games, still officially called the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Lee Kiefer and Anastasija Zolotic win first-ever golds for US in their events

July 26, 202103:14
  • U.S. fencer Lee Kiefer, 27, a medical student at the University of Kentucky, is the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in individual foil.
  • Anastasija Zolotic, 18, became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in Taekwondo.
  • Twenty-year-old Will Shanerwon the first U.S. gold in the men's 10-meter air rifle.

Jagger Eaton talks about being 1st American to medal in skateboarding

July 26, 202103:59

US swimmer Lydia Jacoby talks about her upset gold medal in 100m breaststroke

July 27, 202103:43
  • Lydia Jacoby, 17, was first to win gold for the U.S. women's swimming team and is the first Alaskan to win gold in swimming.

US synchronized divers talk about their silver medal win

July 27, 202103:07

New Zealand weightlifter becomes first transgender athlete to go to Olympics

June 21, 202100:21
  • New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics’ 125-year history, even though the Olympics started allowing trans athletes in 2004.
  • Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria won the women's road race to capture her nation's first Olympic cycling gold medal in 125 years.
  • The U.S. men's basketball team lost to France, its first loss since 2004.
Uta Abe of Tokyo competes against Amandine Buchard in Judo during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo.Vincent Kalut / Photonews / Getty Images
  • Japan’s Abe Uta and older brother Abe Hifumi became the first brother and sister to win golds at the same Games, in judo.
  • For the first time since 1972, the U.S. did not win a medal on the first day of the Olympic Games.
  • South Korea won the first medal in mixed team archery, another new event at the Games.
  • Japan’s Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito became the first non-Chinese players to win gold in table tennis since 2004.
Lisa Tolin

Lisa Tolin (she/her) is head of special projects for TODAY Digital. She is also a picture book author. Previously, she was the supervising health editor for NBC News Digital, and held various roles for The Associated Press, including East Coast lifestyle and entertainment editor. Her debut picture book, How to Be a Rock Star, illustrated by Daniel Duncan, publishes in 2022.