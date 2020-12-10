TODAY is teaming up with Toys for Tots for Season of Giving

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, kids across the country will be in need of holiday cheer now more than ever.
As part of the Season of Giving series, TODAY will be spreading some joy with the help of Toys for Tots. The TODAY anchors will raise awareness of toy drives across the country and share inspiring stories about the people and organizations who are helping to get toys into the hands of children in need during a special segment on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The program, which has donated 584 million toys since its founding in 1947, is working to donate millions of toys, books and gifts in 2020.
This year, the Toys for Tots classic donation toy box has gone digital. Through the Toys for Tots Virtual Toy Box, people can select a toy they'd like to donate and it will be distributed to a child in need.