May 8, 2019, 5:15 PM UTC By TODAY

TODAY is heading to Indianapolis for a special broadcast honoring military caregivers.

On Thursday, May 23, TODAY's Savannah Guthrie is teaming up with Hollywood legend Tom Hanks to co-host an hour of TODAY, live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

It’s all to celebrate Hidden Heroes, an organization founded by former Sen. Elizabeth Dole that gives a voice and support to the 5.5 million military caregivers who often serve their loved ones in silence. We want to shine a light on the work they do for our veterans.

Another big name wants to join in on the celebration: Sheryl Crow. The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform a live concert on the speedway. See you on the track!

Make sure you are part of the experience via social with the hashtag, #HiddenHeroesTODAY.

Want to get up close? Fill out the information below for a chance at a Fan Pass.

Fan Pass Process info:

A limited number of Fan Passes are distributed via a digital lottery system. Register above for a chance to receive a Fan Pass, giving you and one guest priority access to the show. For more information about Fan Passes, visit our FAQs page.

For security, only guests who have a Fan Pass will be admitted to this special broadcast event. Fan Pass recipients will be notified about a week before the show and must arrive by 4:30 a.m. on the day of the event to be admitted. Each Fan Pass is valid for two guests. Please note admission is not guaranteed unless guests follow all Fan Pass instructions. Passes are nontransferable. ID and printed confirmation are required at check-in.