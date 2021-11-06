Al and his family are all smiles as they run 5K: 'Having a good time'

The family that runs together stays together.

That might just be the motto for Al and his family. He, his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son, Nick, participated in the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K race in Manhattan Saturday and Al captured their huddle in a series of photos on Instagram.

In one behind-the-scenes video filmed by Al, Nick and Deborah flashed two thumbs up each and Deborah added they were "so excited" to hit the pavement.

Al shared another clip a third of the way through the course and even though Deborah and Nick surged ahead of him, Al said they were all "having a good time."

The Roker family ran the race in support of Achilles International, a global nonprofit that supports athletes with disabilities in mainstream athletics.

Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is on the autism spectrum, and has become quite the well-rounded athlete over the years. He holds a black belt in taekwondo and won two gold medals for swimming at the Special Olympics New York in June 2019.

This also isn't Nick's first race, as he ran the Abbott Dash back in 2019.

According to a press release, over 7,000 runners — including five Olympians — registered to run the 5K that serves as a warmup to the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday.

The 3.1-mile course overlaps in part with the marathon course — beginning near the United Nations headquarters and ending at the marathon’s finish line in Central Park.

In the October/November 2020 edition of AARP The Magazine, Al said he was thankful for the extra time he’s been able to spend with Nick as life slowed down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The nicest part about this experience has been spending more time with Nick, and watching him grow and learn,” he shared. “You want the best for your kids, and this period has been hard because all our normal routines have just been turned upside down. But Nick is adaptable.”

He added, “I’m so proud of the person Nick is becoming, and so glad I have this extra time to see him maturing into an adult.”

During quarantine, Nick and Al kept themselves occupied by filming their “What We’re Cooking” Instagram videos.

“Nick started running the camera, then started commenting from the wings, and before I knew it, boom, he was like any other good broadcaster — trying to pad his part and doing his best to take over,” Al said.

