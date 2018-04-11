She and Hoda Kotb will kick off a live show from an exclusive location overlooking Windsor Castle on Friday, May 18, the day before the wedding.

Megyn Kelly and Kathie Lee Gifford will then anchor their respective hours. Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will also help with anchoring duties from the United Kingdom.

"We are all heading to England to bring you the excitement of the royal wedding," Hoda said.

The countdown is on for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Harry, 33, announced his engagement to Markle, a 36-year-old American actress, last November. The couple then received permission from the prince's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to hold their nuptials on the royal grounds of Windsor Castle.

The couple’s service will take place at St. George's chapel beginning at noon local time — or 7 a.m. EST (4 a.m. PST). But Savannah and Hoda will begin their live coverage on the wedding beginning at 4:30 a.m. EST from a special vantage point overseeing the castle.

To the happy couple! TODAY

The anchors will be joined by Kelly, Gifford, Roker and Jones from various locations nearby. Other NBC News correspondents also will help capture the festivities around the town of Windsor, as well as nearby London.