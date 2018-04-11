Get the latest from TODAY
TODAY is going royal!
NBC News plans to broadcast special live editions of TODAY from Windsor, England, the site of the most highly-anticipated wedding of the year: the marriage of Prince Harry to American Meghan Markle.
"We won’t just be watching it. No, we will be across the pond — we will be there!" Savannah Guthrie announced Wednesday.
She and Hoda Kotb will kick off a live show from an exclusive location overlooking Windsor Castle on Friday, May 18, the day before the wedding.
Megyn Kelly and Kathie Lee Gifford will then anchor their respective hours. Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will also help with anchoring duties from the United Kingdom.
"We are all heading to England to bring you the excitement of the royal wedding," Hoda said.
Harry, 33, announced his engagement to Markle, a 36-year-old American actress, last November. The couple then received permission from the prince's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to hold their nuptials on the royal grounds of Windsor Castle.
The couple’s service will take place at St. George's chapel beginning at noon local time — or 7 a.m. EST (4 a.m. PST). But Savannah and Hoda will begin their live coverage on the wedding beginning at 4:30 a.m. EST from a special vantage point overseeing the castle.
The anchors will be joined by Kelly, Gifford, Roker and Jones from various locations nearby. Other NBC News correspondents also will help capture the festivities around the town of Windsor, as well as nearby London.
Leading up to the event, Savannah and Hoda will host an NBC primetime special, “Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan” on May 16. The behind-the-scenes prelude will provide an unprecedented glimpse into the fairy-tale romance, featuring interviews with close friends of the couple, as well as prominent figures from the fashion, sports and entertainment industry.