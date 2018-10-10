TODAY Fall Series: Watch Savannah, Hoda and more in our new digital original videos

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb get personal with some of their favorite people as part of a new slate of TODAY Digital original video.

The TODAY anchors highlight a fresh fall season of TODAY Originals that also includes Sheinelle Jones, Jeff Rossen and Joy Bauer, as well as an emotional docu-series and some helpful life hacks.

Catch them all at TODAY.com/Originals or the TODAY YouTube channel. The new shows include:

Change for a $20

TODAY editor Brooke Sassman travels around New York City to find style, home and food solutions for under $20.

Crazy Kitchens

Viewers get an inside look at celebrities’ most magnificent kitchens, including their wildest cooking gadgets, five-figure appliances and what’s really in their fridge… or fridges!

How to Talk to Your Kids

Amanda Rodriguez meets with Dr. Debi Gilboa in "How to Talk to Your Kids." TODAY

Parenthood is filled with tough conversations. TODAY’s trusted experts show you how to talk to your kids about difficult subjects.

Joy Full Eats

TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer reveals the secrets behind how she cuts the calories, carbs and fat from some favorite comfort foods like fried chicken, pancakes and creamy pasta – without sacrificing satisfaction or flavor.

My Pet Tale

Celebrities share how their pets have shaped their lives and become lovable, important members of the family.

One Small Thing

TODAY

NBC News host Simone Boyce shows viewers one easy life tip each week in this shoppable video series.

Out and About

Out and About TODAY

Zach Pagano and Tyler Essary explore the country’s best amusement park rides, outdoor adventures, and unique thrills.

Quoted by Hoda

Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver in the TODAY Digital series "Quoted by Hoda." TODAY

Hoda Kotb sits down with celebrities to discuss their favorite quotes and words of wisdom.

Safest Kid on the Block

TODAY investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen teaches you and your children all the skills they need to stay safe throughout the year.

Savannah’s Dressing Room Diaries

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Savannah Guthrie talks family, faith, friends and female empowerment with top celebrities, artists and newsmakers from her dressing room.

Survivors

A docu-series showcasing the tremendous resilience of the survivors of some of the nation’s worst tragedies.

Through Mom’s Eyes

Sheinelle Jones (right) and Sonya Curry appear in "Through Mom's Eyes." TODAY

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones interviews moms of celebrities. What advice do they have for other moms, what was the moment they saw their child’s potential, what sacrifices have they made?