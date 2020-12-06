TODAY contributor Bobbie Thomas is speaking out for the first time following the death of her husband, Michael Marion, last week at age 42.

Thomas shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram alongside photos of Marion and herself in the hospital.

“Nothing is normal,” she wrote in the caption. “Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone. With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it’s so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don’t.”

She continued: “One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love.”

“If you’re lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts,” she added. “There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short. As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart.”

Thomas thanked everyone for their love and support and urged those reading to “go hug the people you love.”

Marion died on Dec. 1 after suffering an ischemic stroke at age 40 in April 2019. He came home from the hospital in a wheelchair but was eventually able to walk again with assistance.

"With great sadness, we mourn the loss of our beloved Michael, who passed away ... after a heroic struggle," an obituary for him said. "Beloved by his many friends, colleagues, and extended family, he had a smile that lit up every room he entered."

In May, Thomas gave an optimistic update on her husband a year after his stroke, explaining that she celebrates “every little victory.”

"It's hard to appreciate those small things if we look ahead," she said. "In a weird way, I would never want this to happen to anybody, but there has been so many gifts that have come along with having to reprioritize, and there's a bond we have that's unbreakable."

The couple married in May 2013. They share one child, 5-year-old son Miles, whom Thomas had through IVF.