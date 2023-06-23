The stepson of one of the passengers who died aboard the Titan submersible said his family was "living a nightmare" amid the four-day hunt for the doomed submersible.

“It’s a lot to handle right now,” John Nathaniel Paschall, whose stepfather was Titan passenger Paul-Henri Nargeolet, told NBC News Now on June 22.

“Obviously, as you can probably imagine, we’ve been living a nightmare this week. I think that goes for all the families involved in this.”

Paul-Henri Nargeolet on the day he became an American citizen in 2016. Courtesy John Nathaniel Paschall

“It’s been truly just a nightmare of an experience that I hope no one ever has to go through again, but we’re sticking together as a family and getting through it all one moment at a time,” he added.

The Titan went missing June 17 during a dive to tour the wreckage of the Titanic. OceanGate, the company that operated it, said on June 22 the five passengers aboard were believed to be dead. That same day, the Coast Guard said it had located a “debris field” near the Titanic, the result of a "catastrophic implosion."

The Coast Guard said Thursday a remote operated vehicle found the submersible’s tail cone approximately 1,600 from the bow of the Titanic on the ocean floor. The vehicle later found more debris, leading officials to believe it came from the Titan.

Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said the search would continue in order to try to find the victims' remains.

Nargeolet, second from right, attends a graduation with John Nathaniel Paschall, right, and his mother, far left. Courtesy John Nathaniel Paschall

Nargeolet, who was 77, was a seasoned ocean explorer, with more than 35 dives to the Titanic.

Paschall said he began hearing from the Coast Guard on June 21. Before that, he had been getting updates from his stepfather’s family. He had last seen Nargeolet in May, when the explorer mentioned he was taking the trip.

“Knowing him and how many times he’s been down there, I honestly thought nothing of it, other than it’s another exciting trip for P.H. down to the Titanic, something he’s done so many times and has been so successful with,” Paschall said.

Nargeolet at Paris Expo on May 31, 2013. He was one of the world's leading experts on Titanic. Joel Saget / AFP via Getty Images

“He was a really incredible stepfather to me,” he added. “There are so many instances that I was just blown away by his love and care for me as a stepson."

Paschall also said Nargeolet was aware of the danger involved in going so deep into the ocean.

He called the ocean Nargeolet's “home away from home” and said his stepfather left behind a lasting legacy when it came to exploration and the Titanic.

“He put so much of his life into that ship and I think it showed that he’s, in my opinion, the world expert on the Titanic,” he said.

“He’s just such an inspiration in terms of the amount of work he put in and his fearlessness with everything.”