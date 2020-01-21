Tim Tebow is a married man.

The Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback has exchanged vows with 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The ceremony took place at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, People reported.

"MR & MRS TEBOW," wrote wedding photographer Hanri Human.

On Monday, the bride and groom shared wedding day photos on social media. Tebow, 32, who is now playing in the New York Mets minor league system, posted a photo on Instagram in which he’s wearing a tuxedo, leaning into a smiling Nel-Peters, donning her wedding gown. “Forever,” he wrote along with the hashtag #tyingthetebow.

Nel-Peters, 24, shared a different picture on Instagram of her and Tebow appearing to walk back down the aisle after saying their I do's. “Forever and Always,” she captioned the photo.

The couple wrote their own vows. Tebow said he wanted to make sure they’re just right.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” he told People. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

Tebow was ecstatic to finally settle down with his soul mate.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with," he told People. "I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100% worth the wait."

Tebow and Nel-Peters got engaged in January 2019.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow wrote on Instagram when revealing the news. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

After they got engaged, Tebow said he and Nel-Peters had no plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

"I think for every season of life, you want to enjoy it. We want to enjoy this and just not rush it, but really be able to savor the moment as well," he told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on TODAY.

The couple met through Night to Shine, an event sponsored by his nonprofit, the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"Her sister has special needs, so we invited them to Night to Shine in South Africa,'' Tebow told Hoda and Kathie Lee on TODAY in 2018. "We kind of met and started talking through that and haven't stopped."