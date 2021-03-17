Tiger Woods returns home to Florida after rollover crash

Tiger Woods has returned to his home in Florida to recover from a rollover car last month in Southern California.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," the athlete shared on social media Tuesday night. "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

The golfing legend, 45, was involved in a single-vehicle collision Feb. 23 in Southern California on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

He regained consciousness before deputies arrived but said he could not remember getting behind the wheel, records show.

"The deputies asked him how the collision occurred. Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving," according to the affidavit.

Woods suffered multiple injuries to his right leg, and underwent emergency surgery. A rod was inserted into the leg, and pins and screws were used to stabilize his ankle and foot injuries. He also suffered cuts to his face.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he does not expect Woods to face charges, but noted that the district attorney has the final say.

Woods is considered one of the greatest golfers in history. He has won 82 tournaments, tied for the most in a career with Sam Snead, and he has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus.

Related:

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.