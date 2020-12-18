Tiger Woods was considered the greatest prodigy in golf history when he was growing up.

Now there's an 11-year-old golf prodigy with a swing just like his.

Golf fans couldn't get enough of the resemblance between Tiger Woods, 44, and his son Charlie in a video showing them taking swings as they warmed up for Thursday's pro-am event at the PNC Championship in Orlando.

Just like his father. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/L4HmvsRW5y — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 17, 2020

"Just like his father," the PGA Tour captioned the video.

From the mannerisms to the swing tempo to the club twirl, watching Charlie was like going back to the early 1990s and watching a young Tiger before he took the PGA Tour by storm.

Charlie Woods next to young Tiger 😮 pic.twitter.com/bHiqcMvjNK — James Colgan (@JamesColgan26) December 17, 2020

People couldn't get enough of the resemblance.

Charlie Woods is a mini Tiger pic.twitter.com/t2nrYOYlsw — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 17, 2020

"Charlie Woods is a mini Tiger," former pro golfer Paige Spirinac tweeted.

The moment Tiger realized his own son is going to close his window to win majors. pic.twitter.com/Ol7xo3iTXY — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) December 17, 2020

"The moment Tiger realized his own son is going to close his window to win majors," Golf.com staffer Tim Reilly tweeted.

Charlie Woods. 2030 Masters Champion. https://t.co/oofuGmfnkW — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) December 17, 2020

"Charlie Woods. 2030 Masters Champion," ESPN SportsCenter host Matt Barrie tweeted.

"They’re very similar," friend and pro golfer Justin Thomas told PGATour.com. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to be like your dad if your dad was Tiger Woods? He definitely has all the mannerisms. I think people at home, and you all, will get pretty good entertainment out of watching him twirl the club and walk putts in and fist pump."

Woods and his Mini-Me teamed up with Thomas and his father, Mike, for Thursday's pro-am on the course at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes.

Woods previously served as Charlie's caddie in August during a U.S. Kids Golf event in Florida, but on Thursday they played together before Woods squares off against his fellow pros when the tournament begins on Saturday.

Charlie, who is one of Woods' two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, appears to have some of the competitive fire that has made his dad arguably the greatest golfer of all time.

"All kids mimic, and I don’t know if his swing is any different than mine. His feels are similar, hitting shots and reading those shots,” Woods told a group of reporters after their round. “He is competitive, yes. Our whole family is that way — chirping, that’s what we do.”

Charlie even knocked a tee shot farther than his father on one hole, although he was hitting off a closer tee box, according to Yahoo Sports.

"It’s so much fun to see him enjoying the game. That’s the whole idea,” Woods said. “Enjoy hitting shots and creating those shots. It’s so cool for me to see him enjoy the sport and feeling the shots and hitting it as solid as he is hitting it."