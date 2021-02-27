Tiger Woods 'in good spirits' after follow-up procedures for injuries

Tiger Woods is "recovering and in good spirits" after follow-up procedures for injuries sustained in a rollover car crash that left the star golfer with serious leg injuries, his representatives said Friday.

The procedures were successful, said a tweet from TGR Ventures, the organization founded by Woods, posted to the golfer's account.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days," the statement said.

Woods, 45, suffered broken bones in his leg and other injuries in the Tuesday morning crash near Rancho Palos Verdes, a city in southwest Los Angeles County.

A rod was put in his leg and pins and screws were used to stabilize injuries to his foot and ankle, the chief medical officer of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said. Woods has since been moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.