Tiger caught on video prowling around yard in a Texas suburb

A west Houston neighborhood became a suburban jungle on Sunday.

A tiger had shocked neighbors calling the police after it was seen roaming around a suburban front yard.

Videos shot by neighbors showed a tiger initially taking a stroll in the yard and then taking a rest in the grass around 8 p.m. on Mother's Day.

A man who was identified by NBC Houston affiliate KPRC as a Waller County deputy who lives in the neighborhood was then seen on video pointing a gun at the tiger.

Another man then came out of the house pleading for the deputy not to shoot before taking the tiger and bringing it inside the home, witnesses said.

“He came up to the tiger himself and leaned down and kissed the tiger, and then took him by his collar,” a neighbor told KPRC.

The man then loaded the tiger in his truck and left the scene before police arrived, according to KPRC. Police have not announced any charges or information about the incident, according to local station KHOU.

It's illegal in the City of Houston to own a wild animal, but it's allowed in unincorporated surrounding areas in Harris County as long as private owners meet requirements like registering it with local animal control, properly caging it, and keeping it at least 1,000 feet away from a school, child care facility or nearby residential home.