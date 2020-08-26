In rare speech at RNC, Tiffany Trump reflects on graduating during a pandemic

In Tiffany Trump's speech on the second night of the Republican National Convention, the youngest daughter of President Trump discussed her own experience as a recent graduate and urged viewers to vote for her father.

While Tiffany Trump doesn't often appear publicly to speak about politics, she spoke about political values and criticized mainstream media's political coverage in her remarks.

"Like so many students across the world, I graduated from law school during the pandemic," the Georgetown Law grad, 26, said. "Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times, and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in."

"As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me he will do it again," she continued.

"This election, I urge each and every one of you to transcend political boundaries. This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America. I urge you to make judgement based on results and not rhetoric."

After citing her father's actions on criminal justice reform and health care, she called on viewers to "recognize that our thoughts, our opinions and even the choice of who we're voting for may and are being manipulated and visibly coerced by the media and tech giants."

"If you tune into the media and you get one biased opinion or another. And what you share, if it does not fit into the narrative that they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a lie regardless of the truth ... This misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct," she said. "Working together, outside of our political comfort zones will accomplish so much more. Some cynical politicians do not seem to believe in the miracle of America. Well, I do."

She then referenced Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez's speech from the first night of the RNC, saying, "Having hope is not weakness, and believing in miracles is a gift from God."

"So tonight, I want to tell you the uncensored truth of what we believe in: We believe in equality of opportunity. We believe in freedom of thought and expression ... We believe in school choice because a child's zip code in America should not determine their future. We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths, and we believe in the American spirit, a country founded on ideas not identity, a country where our differences are embraced and the only country where the word 'dream' has been attached to it."

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, prerecords her address to the Republican National Convention inside an empty Mellon Auditorium August 25, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

"In America, your life is yours to chart. So, if you're hearing these things and thinking to yourself, 'That is a country that I want to live in, then whether you realize it or not, you are a Trump supporter," she added. "I encourage you to see beyond the facade that so many other politicians employ."

"My father does not run away from challenges, even in the face of outright hatred, because fighting for America is something he will sacrifice anything for. He dreams big dreams for our country and he's relentless at achieving them."

"The energy of change and opportunity is with us," she added. "My father has made me believe that America can truly be great again ... Be true to yourself and stay true to the dream of America."

Tiffany Trump also spoke in support of her father at the 2016 RNC shortly after she graduated from college. At the time, she detailed how Donald Trump has supported her as she was growing up and other aspects of his parenting.

Tiffany Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 19, 2016.

"His desire for excellence is contagious," she said. "He possesses a unique gift for bringing that trait out in others, starting with those closest to him. He's helped me be the best version of myself."

"That's what he does. He draws out the talent and drive in people so they can achieve their full potential," the then-22-year-old added.

Tiffany Trump has remained mostly quiet on politics over the past four years, but she regularly posts about her dad on social media. In a recent Father's Day Instagram post, she wrote, "I love you and I’m so grateful for you! Thank you for your constant love, guidance and for always believing in me!"

Tiffany Trump is the second youngest of the president's five children and his only child with ex-wife Marla Maples. His oldest three children, with ex-wife Ivana Trump, are also speaking at the convention. Ivanka Trump will take the stage on Thursday. Donald Trump Jr. spoke on Monday, and Eric Trump took the stage Tuesday after his younger sister.

Maples sat down with TODAY in late 2018 and opened up about raising her only child out of the spotlight.

"Raising Tiffany in California, I think, was important," she said. "I wanted to ... have a chance to have real good mommy-daughter time where she could discover really who she is."