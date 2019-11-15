Thousands of rare 'ice eggs' wash up on beach — see the wild photos

A rare weather phenomenon has made a beach in Finland look like a dragon laid its eggs on the sand.

Amateur photographer Risto Mattila was walking on the beach with his wife on Hailuoto Island in the Gulf of Bothnia on Sunday when he came upon thousands of "ice eggs" in piles on the beach.

"I was confused after seeing lots of snow and ice balls near the shoreline,'' Mattila told TODAY in an email. "The smallest one was about egg size and the biggest one about football size."