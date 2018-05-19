In addition, the group received a three-night stay at a five-star hotel in the heart of London — overlooking Kensington Palace — courtesy of the Milestone Hotel and Residences. They'll also be at Windsor Castle with the TODAY team for the royal wedding!

In case you missed Wednesday's broadcast, we asked fans to show up in their best costume — with their passport in hand. The group was told there would be just one winner. When they learned everyone would travel, the response was immediate.

You mean we're all going to London for the royal wedding? Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

You can follow the group's trip right here.

Genevieve, one of our lucky recipients, before boarding her flight to London. Genevieve Yraola

London, here we come! Charlotte Gardiner

Now THAT'S a greeting. Checking in at The Milestone Hotel with a bubbly drink. Genevieve Yraola

The group hit the ground running Friday (literally). They toured around London...

Outside Kensington Gardens. This group couldn't be more excited, right? Charlotte Gardiner

It wouldn't be a trip to the royal wedding if you didn't practice waving in front of the Albert Memorial. Charlotte Gardiner

...and even took a few minutes to check in with Hoda and Savannah while visiting Buckingham Palace.