Watch TODAY live from the royal wedding!

Follow along as 10 lucky fans attend the royal wedding with TODAY

After touring London, the group joined our team at Windsor Castle for the royal wedding

We're in London for the royal wedding — and 10 lucky fans came along for the trip!

Five fans — and one guest each — received two round-trip tickets from New York to London, courtesy of our partner, Virgin Atlantic, during Wednesday's royal wedding party on the plaza.

Surprise! Fans learn they're going to the royal wedding

05:31

In addition, the group received a three-night stay at a five-star hotel in the heart of London — overlooking Kensington Palace — courtesy of the Milestone Hotel and Residences. They'll also be at Windsor Castle with the TODAY team for the royal wedding!

In case you missed Wednesday's broadcast, we asked fans to show up in their best costume — with their passport in hand. The group was told there would be just one winner. When they learned everyone would travel, the response was immediate.

You mean we're all going to London for the royal wedding?
You mean we're all going to London for the royal wedding?
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

You can follow the group's trip right here.

Genevieve, one of our lucky recipients, before boarding her flight to London.
Genevieve, one of our lucky recipients, before boarding her flight to London.
London, here we come!
London, here we come!
Now THAT'S a greeting. Checking in at The Milestone Hotel with a bubbly drink.
Now THAT'S a greeting. Checking in at The Milestone Hotel with a bubbly drink.

The group hit the ground running Friday (literally). They toured around London...

Outside Kensington Gardens. This group couldn't be more excited, right?
Outside Kensington Gardens. This group couldn't be more excited, right?
It wouldn't be a trip to the royal wedding if you didn't practice waving in front of the Albert Memorial.
It wouldn't be a trip to the royal wedding if you didn't practice waving in front of the Albert Memorial.

...and even took a few minutes to check in with Hoda and Savannah while visiting Buckingham Palace.

Checking in with the recipients of TODAY's royal wedding trip

02:25

Afterwards, they stopped for some afternoon tea back at The Milestone Hotel.

Charlotte Gardiner

On Saturday, the group traveled to Windsor for the wedding! Check back for more photos.

Ready at the wedding watch location!
Ready at the wedding watch location!
Waiting in the pub on Saturday!
Waiting in the pub on Saturday!
Sam and Ryan looking royally happy!
Sam and Ryan looking royally happy!

