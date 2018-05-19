Get the latest from TODAY
We're in London for the royal wedding — and 10 lucky fans came along for the trip!
Five fans — and one guest each — received two round-trip tickets from New York to London, courtesy of our partner, Virgin Atlantic, during Wednesday's royal wedding party on the plaza.
In addition, the group received a three-night stay at a five-star hotel in the heart of London — overlooking Kensington Palace — courtesy of the Milestone Hotel and Residences. They'll also be at Windsor Castle with the TODAY team for the royal wedding!
In case you missed Wednesday's broadcast, we asked fans to show up in their best costume — with their passport in hand. The group was told there would be just one winner. When they learned everyone would travel, the response was immediate.
You can follow the group's trip right here.
The group hit the ground running Friday (literally). They toured around London...
...and even took a few minutes to check in with Hoda and Savannah while visiting Buckingham Palace.
Afterwards, they stopped for some afternoon tea back at The Milestone Hotel.
On Saturday, the group traveled to Windsor for the wedding! Check back for more photos.