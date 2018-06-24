Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Is there an adequate plan to reunite separated migrant families?

Outrage continues as roughly 2,000 migrant children are still separated from their families. The Department of Health and Human Services officials say they caring for the children, but immigration activists say no clear plan has been communicated. Is there an adequate plan to reunite these families? NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for Sunday TODAY.

