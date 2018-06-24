Is there an adequate plan to reunite separated migrant families?

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Outrage continues as roughly 2,000 migrant children are still separated from their families. The Department of Health and Human Services officials say they caring for the children, but immigration activists say no clear plan has been communicated. Is there an adequate plan to reunite these families? NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for Sunday TODAY.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter