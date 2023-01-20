A Texas woman missing for more than a week has been found dead

A Texas woman who was reported missing this month and whose empty car was later found in a remote area has been found dead, officials said Thursday.

A body found buried in a field in Grand Prairie on Wednesday has been confirmed to be that of the missing woman, 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of McKinney, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ocastor Ferguson, 32, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge.

Now that Kelley’s body has been found, the sheriff’s office said it is working with the county district attorney on additional charges, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Kayla Kelley. NBC DFW

Ferguson is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond on kidnapping and arson warrants, according to online records. The arson charge stems from Kelley’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Online records did not appear to show an attorney for Ferguson.

Friends of Kelley reported her missing on Jan. 11 after not having heard from her for several days, the sheriff’s office has said.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth says friends reported Kelley had been dating someone she knew as Kevin Brown, but found out his real name was Ferguson and he was married, according to the station.

The sheriff’s office has said that Ferguson is also known as Kevin Brown, and online jail records list Ferguson as being married.

The sheriff’s office said the case was an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Thursday, the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office positively identified the remains found in Grand Prairie, according to the sheriff’s office. A cause and manner of death was not released.

Both Grand Prairie and McKinney are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Grand Prairie is around 40 miles southwest of McKinney. Her car was found in a remote area in Frisco, the sheriff’s office has said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.