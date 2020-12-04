A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron. Joel Martinez / The Monitor via AP

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

Football referee Fred Gracia lies on the ground after being charged by Duron. Joel Martinez / The Monitor via AP

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

NBC News has reached out to Emmanuel Duron, the school and local police for comment but have not yet heard back.