Texas family of 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide weeks after daughter’s drowning

Two parents and two of their children were found dead Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Allen, Texas, weeks after their daughter drowned, police said.

Police on Tuesday said that father Farman Sherwani, mother Layla Sherwani, and sons Mateen Sherwani, 2, and Shaheen Sherwani, 12, were found dead when officials responded to a welfare call at the home.

The Islamic Association of Allen, which initially identified the four family members, also said the family’s 4-year-old daughter drowned three weeks ago in a swimming pool.

Allen police Sgt. Jonathan Maness confirmed by email that detectives think the girl’s drowning “is believed to be a factor.”

Officers responding to a welfare call Monday morning discovered the four bodies inside the home in Allen, a city about 30 miles north of Dallas, police said in a statement.

Another resident had been locked out for two hours and couldn’t reach those inside, police said.

“After other family members arrived at the house, police gained access and found four people dead,” the department said.

The department is investigating the deaths.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Association of Allen held a prayer vigil for the family at a venue packed with worshippers.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of four family members,” the association said in a newsletter.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.