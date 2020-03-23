A Texas couple donated flowers that were supposed to be for their wedding to three assisted living homes after they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kristall Goytia and Jason Oswald made the decision last Monday to delay their wedding, which had been scheduled for March 21. By that point, it was too late for the couple to cancel their wedding flowers, which had already shipped and were scheduled to arrive that Wednesday.

"I just wanted somebody to be able to enjoy our flowers since we wouldn’t be able to," Goytia told TODAY.

Kristall Goytia said she wanted to "spread some joy" by donating her wedding flowers. Legacy at Forest Ridge

With the help of her church, Goytia found three assisted living homes near San Antonio that happily accepted the flowers. The sweet gesture was shared by one of the homes, Legacy at Forest Ridge, on its Facebook page, along with photos of some of the residents smiling next to the gorgeous bouquets.

The bouquets brought smiles to the faces of the residents at Legacy at Forest Ridge, an assisted living home in Schertz, Texas. Legacy at Forest Ridge

Since senior citizens are especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, residents haven't been able to have friends and family visit them. Melissa Smith, executive director of the home, told TODAY that residents were thrilled to receive the flowers.

"It is an honor and a blessing to know that amidst the chaos of COVID-19, our residents are not forgotten," Smith said. "Our seniors deserve every ounce of joy and recognition, and we are grateful to those who see their beauty."

Since COVID-19 is especially dangerous for senior citizens, visitors have been limited at the home. Legacy at Forest Ridge

In order to keep with safety guidelines, Goytia dropped the flowers at the front door with the staff, who then distributed them to the residents.

Goytia said she's surprised that her generous deed is getting attention but said she just wanted to "spread some joy" during a time when people need it most.

As for that wedding, the couple have a new date to look forward to: Aug. 1.