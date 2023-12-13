Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles over autopilot safety concerns

Tesla has recalled more than 2 million vehicles after its autopilot system in a range of models was found to "not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse" and could lead to an increased risk of crashes.

The recall was issued after an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that began in 2021 after 11 incidents involving Autosteer, the "traffic-aware cruise control" used by the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company.

"In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, and the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary or fails to recognize when Autosteer is canceled or not engaged, there may be an increased risk of a crash," the recall notice states.

The recall applies to 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y Teslas that are equipped with Autosteer.

"In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse," the recall notice says.

Tesla's owner's manual says drivers using Autosteer should keep their hands on the steering wheel "at all time" and "always be prepared to take immediate action."

The recall potentially affects 2,031,220 Tesla vehicles. Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge to the affected vehicles, according to the notice.

It’s the second recall of the year for Tesla, which recalled 362,758 vehicles in February, saying its “full self-driving” software may allow the vehicles to act unsafe around intersections, according to a notice by the NHTSA.

"Regulators around the globe have a duty to protect consumers, and the Tesla team looks forward to continuing our work with them towards our common goal of eliminating as many deaths and injuries as possible on our roadways," the company posted on X on Dec. 11.

The post was in response to a Washington Post article detailing eight serious or fatal crashes involving Teslas where Autopilot should not have been used in the first place.