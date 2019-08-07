As part of our kindness series, we want to hear how an act of kindness has changed your life.

On Wednesday, we brought you the story of Maurice Mayzach and Laura Schroff.

In 1986, Mayzach was a hungry 11-year-old asking for money and living on the street. One day, Schroff saw him and offered to take him to lunch.

Eventually, the two became friends and met for dinner every week for four years.

Now, more than three decades later, their friendship is still going strong because of one simple act of kindness.

Share your story with us below, and we may feature it on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna!