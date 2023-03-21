2 teens on spring break die in Colorado sledding accident

A spring break trip for two teens ended in tragedy.

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr, two teens who were visiting Colorado from Illinois, died after a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort, the Summit County Sheriff’s office reported on Monday, March 20.

Officers responded to the accident at 8:45 p.m. on March 19 after the male teens “reportedly rode tandem down the half pipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half pipe. The two individuals came down hard on the hard ice below, causing blunt force trauma,” the sheriff’s press release states.

The men received immediate attention from the emergency medical team. However, they could not be revived and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Prairie Central Superintendent Paula Crane confirmed the identities of the teens to TODAY.com, adding that they were seniors at Prairie Central High School in Fairbury, Illinois.

“Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people. They were role models for all who knew them, especially our young athletes throughout the district,” Crane tells TODAY.com. “The Prairie Central Community continues to mourn their loss, and will support their families, our staff members, and our students throughout the grieving process.”

In a note from Crane shared on the school district website, the superintendent added that they are “committed to doing everything we can to help our students and staff with the grieving and healing process.”

“This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities. Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child,” Crane continued, adding in part that the district has teamed up with the Baptist Church in Fairbury “to offer counseling, prayer, and a place for students to gather.”

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation into the cause and manner of death. This is an active investigation and no further details have been made available.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in the press release.

The sheriff’s office concluded by reminding people to “always practice safe on snow activity habits and to be aware of the risks associated with these activities.”