A 15-year-old boy died in Florida protecting his family's home and 5-year-old sister from an intruder, police said.

Khyler Edman was at the family's home with his sister Thursday afternoon in Port Charlotte, Florida, 100 miles south of Tampa, when a man broke in, NBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPTV reports.

“A violent encounter ensued where we believe that teenager was trying to protect the home and protect their younger sibling,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said at a press conference.

Police initially responded to reports of an injured man running through a neighborhood in Port Charlotte. Authorities found the alleged intruder, identified as Ryan Clayton Cole, near Edman’s home, with several stab wounds on his hands and side. Cole tried to flee when authorities approached him, police said.

While apprehending Cole, the Charlotte County sheriff received another emergency call about a burglary. Canvassing the area, police realized two houses had been allegedly burglarized by Cole — one belonging to the 911 caller, and the other to Edman's family. Officers then discovered Edman deceased.

Authorities are not currently releasing more information surrounding Edman’s death, as they continue to investigate the incident.

At this time, Cole has been charged with burglary and petit theft.

Khyler "was only 15 years old and lost his life due to a senseless act of a stranger," his family wrote in a GoFundMe raising money for the teenager's funeral expenses.