Teen who got full rides to 20 top colleges responds to 'obnoxious' comment

High school senior Micheal Brown has one hope when people see his achievement of getting accepted to 20 of the country's top colleges with full scholarships.

"What's important for me more than anything is just sharing my story and inspiring kids to really reach for the stars and put in the hard work so they can achieve their dreams, too,'' Brown told TODAY.

Texas high school senior Micheal Brown has been accepted to 20 of the nation's top colleges on full scholarships. Courtesy of Berthinia Rutledge-B

However, the accomplishment by the 17-year-old with a 4.68 GPA and 1540 SAT score at Lamar High School in Houston hasn't been universally celebrated.

During an April 3 segment on a Fox affiliate in Washington, D.C., co-anchor Holly Morris and contributor Sarah Fraser criticized Brown for applying to 20 schools.

"It’s a little ridiculous that this kid applied to 20, taking away a spot and basically wait-listing another kid,'' Fraser said.