April 4, 2019, 12:23 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

A 6-year-old boy disappeared with his mother in 2011. This week, a teenager who told police he had just escaped a pair of kidnappers claimed to be the same child.

Authorities are now awaiting DNA results to confirm whether the teen is Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished from Aurora, Illinois, after his mother checked him out of school early.

The pair was last seen in May 2011 at a Wisconsin water park. Three days later, the boy's mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, was found dead of an apparent suicide in an Illinois motel room, according to a police report and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Fry-Pitzen left behind a cryptic note saying that her son was safe with people who would love and care for him, police said.

On Wednesday, a frantic teen who identified himself as 14-year-old Timmothy appeared in a Kentucky neighborhood. Witnesses said he appeared scared and begged them to call 911.

“He doesn't know who's not going to harm him and who is,” area resident Fray Knight said. “I think that was his biggest fear, he had no trust really for anyone.”

According to the police report, the boy told investigators he had “just escaped two kidnappers that have been holding him for seven years.” Police said the boy claimed to be staying in a Red Roof Inn in the Cincinnati area and ran across a bridge from Ohio into Kentucky.

He described his captors as white men with “a bodybuilder type build.” One man had a spider web tattoo on his neck and the other man had a snake tattoo on his arm.

Timmothy Pitzen, at 6 when he disappeared, and what authorities believe he would look like now. Authorities are awaiting DNA tests taken of a teenager who appeared before police claiming to be Timmothy. TODAY

As they await the boy's DNA results, Timmothy’s family members spoke about welcoming a potential reunion.

“We were shocked and overjoyed, but scared at the same time,” his maternal aunt Kara Jacobs said. "We've always felt strongly that this day will come.”

She said Timmothy’s father was “trying very hard to hold it together” as he awaits confirmation of the teenager’s identity. In a 2011 interview, James Pitzen said he had "a big hole in my heart just waiting for him to come home."

Timmothy's grandmother, Alana Anderson, said she has never given up hope for his return.

“We have never forgotten, we never stopped thinking about him every day. Stayed in touch with the police,” she said.