A 17-year-old boy died after falling off of a 25-foot cliff while hiking in Maine's Acadia National Park on Friday, authorities said.

The teenager was identified as Bryce Basso, a junior at Maine's Brewer High School, according to a letter provided to TODAY.com from the school's principal and superintendent.

"Please keep Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers as we support and take care of one another in this time of loss," Principal Brent Slowikowski and Superintendent Gregg Palmer wrote in the letter.

National park rangers and Bar Harbor police responded to the scene near the Otter Cliff area of the park around 12 p.m. on April 14 and first responders performed CPR, the National Park Service said in a statement.

"The individual was hiking with friends when he fell," the statement read. "(Mount Desert Island) Search and Rescue assisted with the technical recovery of the deceased."

The park service said it reported the incident to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner. The medical examiner’s office said the teenager’s cause of death is pending, NBC affiliate WMTV reported.

A representative for Bar Harbor Police Department told TODAY.com to refer all questions to the Bar Harbor Fire Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.