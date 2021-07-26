IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Team USA's face masks are getting a gold medal in freaking people out

Some say the masks make the athletes look like one of the more notorious comic book villains around.
Gold medalist Chase Kalisz and silver medalist Jay Litherland of Team United States pose on the podium
Gold medalist Chase Kalisz and silver medalist Jay Litherland of Team United States, both in masks, pose on the podium after competing in the men's 400 meter individual medley final on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo.Al Bello / Getty Images
By Drew Weisholtz

The masks Team USA athletes are wearing at the Tokyo Olympics are proving to be the “Bane” of fans’ existence.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but notice that the masks the athletes are sporting look eerily similar to the facial apparatus sported by Batman’s enemy Bane.

“I feel like the USA masks in the #Olympics look kinda like a Bane mask,” one person wrote along a GIF of the character saying, “Nobody cared who I was until I put on the mask.”

Other people shared photos of the athletes in their masks.

“Team USA masks for the podium look like the medalists are about to close off Gotham’s bridges and become allies with darkness,” someone wrote, while alluding to “Batman.”

“What’s with the Bane/Hannibal Lecter masks Americans are wearing on the medal stands?” another person wrote. “They’re huge! (…I want one.)”

"Really enjoying the Swimming events at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics so far however I must say, #TeamUSA face masks are creeping me out," someone else wrote.

Nike has provided the masks for Team USA athletes, who are required to wear them at all Olympic venues — indoors and outdoors — in Tokyo, including medal ceremonies, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday, according to Reuters. However, they can take them off in order to take pictures.

Gold medalist Anastasija Zolotic of the United States poses at a victory ceremony for the women's -57kg taekwondo event during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.Valery Sharifulin / TASS / Getty Images
Gold medalist Lee Kiefer of the United States poses at a victory ceremony for the women's foil fencing individual event during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.Sergei Bobylev / TASS / Getty Images
Team USA's women's gymnastic team enter the arena wearing face masks on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

"It's not a nice to have. It's a must to have," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said about masks.

"No, there is no relaxation and we would urge and ask everyone to obey the rules," Adams said. "It's important for the sports, for everyone involved and for our Japanese friends and it would send a strong message."

