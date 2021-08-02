Every medal Team USA has won at the Tokyo Olympics so far

So far at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the United States has taken home more total gold, silver and bronze medals than any other country. And Team USA is running a close second behind China for the most golds.
As of Monday evening Tokyo time, Team USA had 64 total medals, 22 of them gold, at the Games, officially called the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. China had 62, with 29 golds. And ROC — the Russian Olympic Committee — had 50 medals, 12 gold.
Who has won gold medals for the USA?
Caeleb Dressel has won the most gold for Team USA, with five medals in individual and team events. Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke and Zach Apple have each won two.
Team USA has won 11 golds in swimming, 3 in shooting, 2 in gymnastics, and one each in track & field,3x3 basketball, fencing, golf, surfing and taekwondo.
Team USA gold medal winners
- Caeleb Dressel, swimming, 5 golds: men's 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x100m medley relay
- Katie Ledecky, swimming, 2 golds: women's 800m freestyle,1500m freestyle (also 2 silver)
- Bobby Finke, swimming, 2 golds: men's 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle
- Suni Lee, women's gymnastics all-around (also silver and bronze)
- Jade Carey, gymnastics, women's floor exercise
- Lydia Jacoby, swimming, women's 100m breaststroke (also silver)
- Chase Kalisz, swimming, men's 400m IM
- Team USA 4x100m medley relay: Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Dressel and Zach Apple
- Team USA 4x100m freestyle relay: Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Apple
- Lee Kiefer, fencing, women's foil individual
- Will Shaner, shooting, 10m air rifle men
- Vincent Hancock, shooting, skeet men
- Amber English, shooting, skeet women
- Carissa Moore, surfing, women
- Anastasija Zolotic, taekwondo, women's -57kg
- Team USA women's basketball 3x3: Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young
- Xander Schauffele, golf, men's individual stroke play
- Valarie Allman, track & field, women's discus throw
Team USA silver medal winners
- Team USA women's gymnastics: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum
- MyKayla Skinner, gymnastics, women's vault
- Team USA, diving, women's synchronized 10m platform: Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
- Jay Litherland, swimming, men's 400m individual medley
- Katie Ledecky, swimming, women's 400m freestyle (also gold, relay silver)
- Emma Weyant, swimming, women's 400m individual medley
- Team USA softball
- Team USA equestrian, dressage team: Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery
- Team USA, shooting, 10m air rifle mixed team: Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky
- Team USA, diving, men's synchronized 3m springboard: Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco
- Erica Sutherland, swimming, women's 1500 freestyle
- Alex Walsh, swimming, women's 200m individual medley
- Kayle Browning, shooting, trap women
- Regan Smith, swimming, women's 200m butterfly (also relay silver, bronze)
- Team USA, swimming, women's 4x200m freestyle relay: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Katie McLaughlin and Paige Madden
- Ryan Murphy, swimming, 200m backstroke (also gold and bronze)
- Lilly King, swimming, women's 200m breaststroke (also bronze)
- Team USA, triathlon, mixed relay: Morgan Pearson, Katie Zaferes (also bronze), Taylor Knibb and Kevin McDowell
- Fred Kerley, track & field, men's 100m
- Kendra Harrison, track & field, women's 100m hurdles
- Raven Saunders, track & field, women's shot put
- Hannah Roberts, BMX freestyle, women's park
- Team USA, swimming, women's 4x100m medley relay: Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil
- Katherin Nye, weightlifting, women's 76kg
Team USA bronze medal winners
- Jagger Eaton, skateboarding, men's street
- Ryan Murphy, swimming, men's 100m backstroke (also gold and silver)
- Kieran Smith, swimming, men's 400m freestyle
- Regan Smith, swimming, women's 100m backstroke (also 2 silver)
- Lilly King, swimming, women's 100m breaststroke (also silver)
- Kate Douglass, swimming, women's 200m individual medley
- Team USA, swimming, women's 4x100, freestyle relay: Olivia Smoliga, Allison Schmitt, Catie DeLoof and Natalie Hinds
- Hali Flickinger, 2 bronze: swimming, women's 400m individual medley, women's 200m butterfly
- Katie Zaferes, triathlon, women's individual (also silver)
- Annie Lazor, swimming, women's 200m breaststroke
- Team USA, track & field, 4x400 mixed relay: Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood
- Team USA, shooting, trap mixed team: Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows
- Suni Lee, artistic gymnastics, women's uneven bars (also gold and silver)
- Krysta Palmer, diving, women's 3m springboard
- Team USA, fencing, men's team foil: Alex Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt, Race Imboden and Nick Itkin