Every medal Team USA has won at the Tokyo Olympics so far

So far at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the United States has taken home more total gold, silver and bronze medals than any other country. And Team USA is running a close second behind China for the most golds.

As of Monday evening Tokyo time, Team USA had 64 total medals, 22 of them gold, at the Games, officially called the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. China had 62, with 29 golds. And ROC — the Russian Olympic Committee — had 50 medals, 12 gold.

Who has won gold medals for the USA?

Caeleb Dressel has won the most gold for Team USA, with five medals in individual and team events. Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke and Zach Apple have each won two.

Caeleb Dressel poses with his gold in men's 50m freestyle. Xia Yifang / Xinhua via Getty Images

Team USA has won 11 golds in swimming, 3 in shooting, 2 in gymnastics, and one each in track & field,3x3 basketball, fencing, golf, surfing and taekwondo.

Team USA gold medal winners

Caeleb Dressel, swimming, 5 golds: men's 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x100m medley relay

Katie Ledecky, swimming, 2 golds: women's 800m freestyle,1500m freestyle (also 2 silver)

Bobby Finke, swimming, 2 golds: men's 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle

Suni Lee, women's gymnastics all-around (also silver and bronze)

Sunisa Lee competes in the balance beam event of the women's all-around final. Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

Team USA silver medal winners

Team USA women's gymnastics: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum

MyKayla Skinner, gymnastics, women's vault

Mykayla Skinner poses with her silver medal on vault. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Silver medalist Regan Smith and bronze medalist Hali Flickinger from Team USA. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Team USA, swimming, women's 4x200m freestyle relay: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Katie McLaughlin and Paige Madden

Ryan Murphy, swimming, 200m backstroke (also gold and bronze)

Lilly King, swimming, women's 200m breaststroke (also bronze)

Team USA, triathlon, mixed relay: Morgan Pearson, Katie Zaferes (also bronze), Taylor Knibb and Kevin McDowell

Fred Kerley, track & field, men's 100m

Kendra Harrison, track & field, women's 100m hurdles

Raven Saunders, track & field, women's shot put

Hannah Roberts, BMX freestyle, women's park

Team USA, swimming, women's 4x100m medley relay: Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil

Katherin Nye, weightlifting, women's 76kg

Team USA bronze medal winners

Jagger Eaton, skateboarding, men's street