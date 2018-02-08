Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

He's out to vanquish any Koopas, er, countries in America's path.

Team USA curler Matt Hamilton's pushbroom mustache and red hat have people comparing him to Nintendo hero Mario, the princess-saving, Mushroom Kingdom-dwelling super plumber.

The Team USA Twitter account had some fun with the uncanny resemblance between Hamilton and the video game icon after a viewer noticed the resemblance during a mixed doubles match against the Russians on Wednesday.

Just watching the olympics during my night class and we have Mario on our curling team!!#USA #curling #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/xqFucdjQdQ — Jon (@douglasturtle) February 8, 2018

Hamilton, 28, who calls himself a "mustache enthusiast" on his Twitter bio, is one half of the #HamFam competing in South Korea.

His partner isn't Luigi — it's his sister, Becca, 27, who combined with him to go 1-1 in matches on Wednesday and Thursday.