He's out to vanquish any Koopas, er, countries in America's path.
Team USA curler Matt Hamilton's pushbroom mustache and red hat have people comparing him to Nintendo hero Mario, the princess-saving, Mushroom Kingdom-dwelling super plumber.
The Team USA Twitter account had some fun with the uncanny resemblance between Hamilton and the video game icon after a viewer noticed the resemblance during a mixed doubles match against the Russians on Wednesday.
Hamilton, 28, who calls himself a "mustache enthusiast" on his Twitter bio, is one half of the #HamFam competing in South Korea.
His partner isn't Luigi — it's his sister, Becca, 27, who combined with him to go 1-1 in matches on Wednesday and Thursday.
Mixed doubles curling has been added to the Winter Olympics for the first time this year, and U.S. fans are excited about having a Super Mario doppelganger on the team.
The #HamFam opened their Olympic competition with a 9-3 win over Team OAR, the Olympic Athletes from Russia squad. (Russia was barred from Pyeongchang due to a doping scandal, but a group of Russian athletes is still competing under the OAR banner.)
The siblings then lost 6-4 to Canada in their second match, putting them at .500 in the first of four days of qualifying rounds.
They will be back in action on Friday.
