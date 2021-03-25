IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Teacher creatively brings back individual handshakes with students during pandemic

David Jamison's choreographed greetings are sure to put a smile on your face.

March 25, 202100:58
By Drew Weisholtz

We’ve seen customized handshakes between teachers and students before. We’ve just never been so happy to see them again.

In 2019, Memphis teacher David Jamison went viral for his personalized greetings he gave each of his 75 students every day, with an elaborate set of unique moves.

Jamison, who said the greetings made each student feel special and got them excited to learn, has resumed the ritual now that school has opened again following a shutdown due to the pandemic.

Jamison gives each student a customized greeting, with everyone wearing a mask. And while there’s no touching, Jamison, who had COVID-19 last year, says he can still make a connection with his students. He also said recovering from the virus made him more focused on doing what he loves.

