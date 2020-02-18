Taylor Swift's dad fights off burglar in Florida penthouse

Sign up for our newsletter

Taylor Swift's father fought off a burglar after returning to his Florida penthouse and discovering the intruder, police said.

Terrence Joseph Hoover, 30, is accused of sneaking past the gated and guarded entrance to the Vinoy Place Condominiums in St. Petersburg on Jan. 17.

An arrest warrant filed in Pinellas County said surveillance video shows Hoover then accessed an emergency stairwell, which is usually locked but was not on that date, and climbed 13 flights of stairs to the top floor of the building.

Scott and Andrea Swift own the entire top floor of the Vinoy Place building, according to property records.

Hoover then entered the home, according to home security footage they provided.

But seconds later, "the homeowner, who was returning home, exited the key card access only elevator and saw suspect," the arrest warrant said. "A struggle ensued between the homeowner and Hoover. Ultimately, Hoover fled the property on foot."

Hoover later called the St. Petersburg Police Department to report the altercation, but he refused to return to the property.

Hoover was on the run for nearly a month until he was arrested more than 100 miles north in Marion County on Feb. 12, according to an arrest report.

He was charged with second-degree burglary and is being held on more than $50,000 bond.