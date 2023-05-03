Suspect at large after ‘active shooter situation’ leaves at least 1 dead in Atlanta, police say

Gunfire erupted in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, killing at least one person and wounding three as police searched for the assailant, authorities said.

Local residents were asked to stay away from the neighborhood of 1110 W. Peachtree St. after an “active shooter” was reported at about 12:30 p.m., officials said.

“Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene,” police said in a statement. “Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.”

Police posted pictures of a suspect who was “still at large.”

If anyone sees the suspect, they’re being asked to call 911 and not engage with the alleged shooter.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter,” said a police statement. “Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

The address disclosed by police appears to match the location of Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting in Atlanta, on May 3, 2023. WXIA

Within minutes of the police alert, the block the facility is on was flooded with squad cars and ambulances.

There were few pedestrians on the street, in what would ordinarily be a busy lunch hour in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood.

Atlanta Public Schools announced that nearby campuses were put on lockdown in the wake of the gunfire, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.