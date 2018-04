Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Tim McGrath and Jacob Garrett, who escaped with their lives from the 2012 Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting that killed 12 people, and Kim Blair Woodruff, who was a 17-year-old student at Columbine High School during the 1999 mass shooting there. They talk about McGrath’s new film, “Surviving Theater 9.”