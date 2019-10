Sign up for our newsletter

A motorized supply cart went on quite a trip at Chicago’s O’Hare airport on Monday.

The cart spun out of control while on the tarmac, getting closer and closer to hitting a nearby plane.

Airport workers couldn’t figure out how to stop the cart before someone on another machine swooped in to knock it over.

A case of water fell on the gas pedal, causing the truck to spin in circles, according to reports.

No one was hurt during the incident.