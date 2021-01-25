How to watch Super Bowl 55: Who's playing, who's performing and more

While the pandemic will be curtailing Super Bowl parties and leaving fans high-fiving each other virtually, this year's big game still promises to bring a star-studded spectacle.

The match-up is all set, and it's a highly anticipated showdown in the 55th edition of America's most popular sporting event.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will be gunning for his seventh Super Bowl title and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while superstar Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as NFL champs. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Here's what you need to know about the big game.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 55?

It will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the game will feature the winning quarterbacks from the last two NFL champions going head to head. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was the MVP of last year's Super Bowl victory, while the Bucs' Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots two years ago.

The Chiefs will also be vying to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since Brady's Patriots did in the 2003-04 seasons.

When is the game and what channel is the Super Bowl on?

The game is on Sunday, Feb. 7, on CBS and also can be streamed on CBS All Access, CBSSports.com, and the CBS Sports app. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz will be the play-by-play announcer, with Tony Romo serving as the color analyst.

Where is the 2021 Super Bowl?

For the first time in history, one of the teams playing in the Super Bowl will be on its home field.

The game is at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the home of the Buccaneers, who have reached their first Super Bowl since winning it in 2002. They also have made it to the big game in their first season after adding the legendary Brady, who will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl overall.

This will be the fifth Super Bowl held in Tampa and the first since 2009, when the Pittsburgh Steelers took home the trophy. The stadium has a seating capacity of 65,890, but it will only be about one-third full this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL has announced there will be 22,000 fans will be in attendance, and approximately 7,500 of them will be vaccinated health care workers invited as guests of honor for their service during the pandemic. They will be selected by all 32 NFL teams and given free tickets from the game.

Who is singing the national anthem?

The anthem will be performed by country music star Eric Church and R&B star Jazmine Sullivan. Singer-songwriter H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful." They follow on the heels of last year's national anthem singer, Demi Lovato.

Who is performing at halftime?

Canadian pop star the Weeknd will headline this year's halftime off the success of his hit 2020 album "After Hours," led by the No. 1 single "Blinding Lights."

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," the Weeknd said in a news release.

He follows last year's show-stopping halftime that featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

What snacks can I make for the Super Bowl?

TODAY Food has you covered with the 50 best foods or appetizers for game day.