Jan. 22, 2019, 2:53 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

The only thing better than watching the Super Bowl on the big screen is watching it in person!

Thanks to Ticketmaster, you have a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIII, which includes two tickets to the game, round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the New England Patriots on Feb. 3.

All you have to do is send us a video and provide a quick statement of your ultimate touchdown victory dance.

The video must be no longer than 60 seconds and not have any popular music playing.

Fill out the information and upload a video below for a chance to win!

Entries close Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. EST.