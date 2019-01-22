Get the latest from TODAY
The only thing better than watching the Super Bowl on the big screen is watching it in person!
Thanks to Ticketmaster, you have a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIII, which includes two tickets to the game, round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations in Atlanta, Georgia.
Submit victory dance for a chance to attend Super Bowl LIIIJan. 22, 201900:38
The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the New England Patriots on Feb. 3.
All you have to do is send us a video and provide a quick statement of your ultimate touchdown victory dance.
The video must be no longer than 60 seconds and not have any popular music playing.
Fill out the information and upload a video below for a chance to win!
Entries close Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. EST.