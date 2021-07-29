Suni Lee reacts to video of family going wild over her win: 'The people I do it all for'

No one was cheering louder for Suni Lee than her family back home as the 18-year-old Olympian won the gold medal in the women’s individual all-around gymnastics final Thursday.

Lee shared a video on Twitter from the NBC Olympics account of her family and friends in Oakdale, Minnesota, watching her compete, as spectators were banned at the Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clip shows the heartwarming moment the gymnast's loved ones erupt into screams and cheers when she clinches the gold.

the people i do it all for 😭 I LOVE YOU ALL🤍 https://t.co/ofp9znzQ1j — Sunisa lee (@sunisalee_) July 29, 2021

“The people i do it all for,” Lee tweeted, along with a crying emoji. “I LOVE YOU ALL.”

Gia Vang, an anchor at NBC's Minneapolis affiliate, shared another video showing the emotional reaction Lee’s parents had when they learned their daughter was the individual all-around champion.

“She did it. @sunisalee_ is the queen of the women’s gymnastics all-around finals and her parents. OMG. Tears every where,” Vang wrote.

The gymnast’s dad, John Lee, called in to the 3rd hour of TODAY soon after his daughter's win and gushed about how proud he is.

“There’s no word that can express this right now,” he told Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

While he hadn’t yet had the chance to speak with his daughter following her win, he knew she was overjoyed as well.

“I don’t think she can have any words to express, either,” he said. “I could see it in her eyes that she was crying, so I know she’s excited and happy and we’re so proud of her.”

With her gold medal, Lee becomes the fifth consecutive American female gymnast to take the top spot at the individual all-around final at the Olympics. She also just made history at the games as the first Hmong American to not only make the U.S. gymnastics team, but also win a gold medal.

All eyes were on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team after Simone Biles unexpectedly withdrew from the team finals earlier this week, and later pulled out of Thursday’s individual all-around.

As John Lee celebrated his daughter’s victory, he also shared a touching message for Biles.

“I’m going to tell her I’m so proud of her," he said. "I want to tell her team that no matter what, you all support her and I want to tell Simone that she truly is the GOAT because she let my baby girl bring the gold medal.”