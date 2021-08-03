Suni Lee jokes about video of herself not falling off beam: 'How did I save this?'

Suni Lee is, well, beaming.

Lee, who won the gold medal in the individual all-around competition in gymnastics last week, was amazed she didn’t fall off the balance beam while competing in the event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

“how did i save this,” she tweeted, while sharing a GIF of her nearly tumbling off the apparatus.

Lee somehow remained on the beam, en route to finishing in fifth place. Elsa / Getty Images

Lee couldn't win a medal in the balance beam, but she can take comfort in knowing she won three others. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Lee, the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast, placed fifth in the beam, while teammate Simone Biles won the bronze medal. China’s Guan Chenchen won the gold and teammate Tang Xijing earned silver.

After she won the all-around competition, Lee, 18, made sure to credit her father, John, who remained home in Minnesota, for her performance.

"This has been our dream forever," she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY last week. "I wish he was here. He always told me if I win the gold medal he would come out on the ground and do a backflip. It's sad that he can't be here, but this is our dream and this our medal."

She told Hoda she made sure to stick to what she does best when it came to the all-around.

"I was telling myself nothing more, nothing less, just do the same thing that I always do, telling myself to breathe because my heart was beating so fast," she said. "I was so nervous, I just tell myself to go out there and give it my all because at this point there is no turning back."

Lee has also won a silver medal in the women’s team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars.

“definitely wasn’t the routine i expected to do, but i’m so proud of myself for not giving up,” she wrote on Instagram after winning bronze.

“disappointed & sad but beyond blessed to say i’m third in the world on bars. wish i could have gotten to show everyone what i am capable of !! thank you for your endless support.”

