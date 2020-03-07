From comfortable flats to anti-aging skin care, the Hilton sisters share their new products on 'Shop the Stars'

Dramatic video shows rescue of skier trapped headfirst in snow in French Alps

A skier saved a woman who'd become buried in 2 feet of snow on a remote run in the French Alps. His helmet cam captured the dramatic save.

Skiers rescue woman stuck headfirst in the snow

March 7, 202000:29

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Ronnie Koenig

A dramatic helmet cam video captured the moment a skier in the French Alps rescued a woman who'd become trapped headfirst under a thick blanket of snow.

The 19-year-old woman was skiing with friends in the this past Tuesday when she fell and became trapped in about 2 feet of snow on a remote backcountry run, Britain's Sun newspaper reported.

Luckily, a friend, Will Field, skied by and spotted her with her legs sticking out of the snow.

Field sprung into action, taking off his gloves and grabbing a rescue shovel from his safety kit.

The skier had become buried headfirst under the snow after falling on a backcountry run in the French Alps.SWNS

Moments later, another skier arrived and helped him dig, and the two were able to get the woman's head and arms free.

The dramatic rescue was all caught on Field's helmet camera. He told The Sun his friend suffered no major injuries.

"She could breathe but there's only so much oxygen under there," Field said.

"The snow was really heavy and it could have ended up being a life and death situation. She could have suffocated to death if no one else was there to help."

Ronnie Koenig